When: Hempfield school board meeting, June 3.

What happened: Board members examined a proposed final budget with revenues of just over $122 million. Chief Financial and Operations Officer Mark Brooks presented data showing that an initial deficit of over $6 million has been drawn down to $4.14 million partly due to decreases in salaries and benefits from positions that the district has not had to fill. Brooks also suggested the district has the ability to forego a capital fund transfer of $2 million and put that money toward closing the deficit.

Emeritus input: Former school board chair Bill Otto addressed the board as a citizen in public comment, to recommend the board institute a tax increase of 1.75% to 2% to deal with coming financial pressures. The proposed final budget includes a tax increase of 1%, changing local real estate millage from 16.347 to 16.510, which would increase the annual tax bill of a property valued at $200,000 by $33 annually.

Quotable: “You’re wrestling with many unknowns,” said Otto, describing potential budget pressures including uncertainty on state funding, changes to earned income tax revenues, retirement fund changes and more.

Next steps: The board plans to vote on the final budget June 23.

End of the year: Superintendent Mike Bromirski thanked all staff members and others who made the district’s June 2 virtual graduation event a success. As of this week, Hempfield virtual continuing education programs, as well as schools, are closed for the summer.