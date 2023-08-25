When: Hempfield school board committee meeting, Aug. 17.

What happened: The school board policy, personnel and legal committee conducted a first reading of a change to a policy called “Title Screening and Evaluations for Students with Disabilities.”

Background: The policy, originally adopted in 2015, currently states the director of special education must communicate with a parent or guardian in writing or initiate a due process hearing within 10 school days of receipt of a written request for an independent educational evaluation. Based on legal advice, the committee is proposing to remove the set number of days as a firm requirement, instead using language based on a “reasonable period of time.”

Torn committee: The committee was torn between wanting to protect the school district from having to pursue due process litigation versus holding educational professionals accountable and protecting the needs of students.

Quotable: “When we start to use arbitrary time frames and we don’t actually put something down that is a specific number, to me it throws ambiguity into a situation that does not need ambiguity,” said committee member Pat Wagner.

Policy change pushed ahead: The committee agreed to move the proposed policy change on students with disabilities ahead to the second reading at the next committee meeting.

Social media: Board members discussed potentially changing the forum style of the school district’s social media presence. The school board currently operates in the method of a limited public forum, which allows for comments on posts that can be deleted should they fail to meet certain guidelines. The board wants to change the platform to a closed forum, which would eliminate the capability for others to comment but could potentially allow for direct messaging to the original poster to clarify any questions the audience may have. Superintendent Michael Bromirski will explore the options and continue the discussion.

What’s next: The next school board meeting is Sept. 12.