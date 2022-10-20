When: Hempfield school board meeting, Oct. 11.

What happened: The board approved proposed revisions of the following policies in a first reading: 221, dress and grooming; 320, freedom of speech in non-school settings; 321, political activities; and 824, maintaining professional adult-student boundaries. For the policies to pass, they will need to be approved by the board in a second reading.

Why now: In the aftermath of the board passing the long-debated athletics Policy 123, limiting student-athlete participation to sports teams aligning with their sex at birth, a handful of district parents and community members have questioned other policies. The district also frequently reviews policies at committee meetings.

Quotable: “It is very normal for schools and school boards to look at policies on an ongoing basis. We have a very active policy committee. We’ve had that in this district for many years, and so when we see policies that haven’t been looked at for a period of time, they do get reviewed,” Superintendent Michael Bromirski said.

Example: The purpose of the dress and grooming policy currently states: “The board recognizes that each student’s mode of dress and grooming is a manifestation of personal style and individual preference.” The board wants to change it to: “The board expects that all students will dress in a way that is appropriate for the school day or for any school-sponsored event. Student dress in the school setting must respect the educational process, themselves, and others.” All proposed revisions can be found in BoardDocs on the district website.

Book policy: Books and curriculum have received a fair share of attention during public comment at Hempfield school board meetings this fall. As for Policy 109, resource materials, the board has asked the administration to review the current policy. They will be looking at how the district tracks the frequency of books being checked out, as well as the number of students who currently use Sora, a student reading app providing access to ebooks and audiobooks. The policy will be discussed at the next policy, legal & education committee meeting later this month.

Student recognition: Bromirski highlighted the following students for being named as semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program: Daniel Hufnagle, Riana Ramani and Jenna Yaeger. Grant Decker and Julia Glass were recognized as National Merit Commended Students. Across the country, there are about 16,000 semifinalists. The students have the opportunity to continue in a competition for scholarships that will be awarded next grade.

What’s next: The policy, legal and education committee will discuss Policy 109 at their next meeting Oct. 20. The full school board will meet for their regular board meeting, Nov. 8.