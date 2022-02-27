When: School board meeting, Feb. 16.

What happened: The board voted 7-0 to approve the preliminary budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year with a property tax rate not to exceed the district’s maximum tax rate index of 3.9% set by the state. Board members Charles Merris and Richard Garner were not present at the time of the vote. This was a meeting of the policy & legal/education & programs committee meeting, in person and streamed via Zoom.

Why it’s important: Pennsylvania Department of Education requires school districts to adopt the preliminary budget by Feb. 16. This gives time for public input and changes to be made by the time the final budget must be submitted in June.

Real estate tax: The district’s current real estate tax millage rate is 16.67 mills, and the proposed 2022-23 rate in the preliminary budget is 17.32. One mill is equal to $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value. For example, a property assessed at $200,000 would result in a $3,464 tax bill if the board approves the district’s maximum tax rate allowed by the state.

Background: The board’s resolution states “the preliminary budget proposal assumes that the district will receive approval for use of one or more Act 1 real estate tax referendum exceptions.” For the fiscal year 2022-23, the base index is 3.4%. Hempfield’s adjusted index is 3.9%. Last year, the district’s adjusted index was 3.5%, and the board ultimately approved a 2% real estate tax increase.

Key numbers: The total spending plan in the preliminary budget is $137.2 million, instruction taking up the largest bulk of this at $86.3 million, followed by support services at $37.6 million.

Moving forward: The budget process will be refined and receive significant due diligence, and in May, the board is required to publicly disclose any tax change reflected in the budget. The final budget will then be submitted in June.

Quotable: “This is simply the preliminary budget, which we are required to do by state statutes. The budget process will be ongoing throughout the coming months,” board President Grant Keener said.

Policy: The board discussed revising a policy regarding public participation in board meetings. Suggestions include limiting the time of each speaker from five minutes to three minutes. One of the suggestions is also capping public comment on non-agenda items to 30 minutes total. The school board has eliminated its committee of the whole meetings and now only has one meeting with the full board each month. Since the change was implemented in December of last year, the board has been taking official action on several standing committee meetings where the majority of the board is present. Members of the community have attended and given public comment during these meetings to stay up to date with actions the board takes. Committee meetings are normally intended for discussion.

What’s next: Hempfield school board will meet again March 8 in the administration building.