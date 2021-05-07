When: Hempfield school board meeting, May 4.

What happened: In a 9-0 vote, the board voted to approve learning options for the 2021-22 school year.

Background: During the 2020-21 school year, families had four options: live, in-person education; synchronous virtual learning; an asynchronous virtual academy called HAVEN; or home schooling.

New plan: For the upcoming year, families will not have the option to choose synchronous virtual learning, where a student participates in a classroom in real-time, remotely. The three other options will still be offered, and the district’s virtual academy will be taught by Hempfield teachers exclusively. Last year, the virtual academy made use of contracted instructors.

Resident comments: During public comment, the board heard from residents on both sides of a discussion over whether to allow transgender students identifying as women to participate in girls athletics. All speakers agreed that transphobia is not acceptable within the district, but some voiced concerns about fairness in athletic performance.

Bowling: The board commended Hempfield High School freshman Derick Keller for advancement to Lancaster-Lebanon, Eastern PA Regional, and PA State High School bowling championships.