When: School board meeting, Nov. 5.
What happened: School board President Bill Otto announced progress on collective bargaining with the district’s teachers union, the Hempfield Education Association, saying the parties have reached a “tentative agreement.”
Background: Since July, Hempfield teachers have been working without a contract. A state mediator had been involved, and the school board has met in executive session numerous times over the past few months to discuss collective bargaining.
Quotable: “I look forward to finalizing the agreement,” Otto said.
Next steps: After the meeting, district spokeswoman Shannon Zimmerman said the board will vote to ratify the contract at the Nov. 12 school board meeting.
Public comment: Resident Cheryl Laub, who identified herself as a 51-year employee of Hempfield School District, addressed the board to discuss the difficulty of finding substitute teachers and the possible impact on students. Superintendent Mike Bromirski confirmed the district is working on options, including increased substitute pay to improve retention.