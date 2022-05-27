When: Hempfield school board committee meeting, May 19.

What happened: During a combined standing committee meeting, the school board approved a resolution authorizing the display and advertising of the 2022-23 proposed final budget, with a 3.5% tax increase to fund the district’s $137 million spending plan.

Why it’s important: By law, the proposed final budget has to be made available for public inspection at least 20 days before the date scheduled for adoption of the final budget. The final budget is expected to be approved by the end of June.

The votes: The motion passed 6-3, with members Dylan Bard, Pat Wagner and Charles Merris opposing.

Board member Justin Wolgemuth, elected last year, made the motion to set the tax increase at 3.5%, seconded by board President Grant Keener. Members Jim Maurer, Michael Donato, Linda Johnston and Richard Garber voted in favor of the motion.

Tax numbers: The district’s current real estate tax millage rate is 16.67 mills, and the proposed 2022-23 increase will bump the rate up to 17.25 mills. One mill is equal to $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value. This will result in a $3,391 real estate tax bill — a $115 increase — for the owner of a property with a median assessed value of $196,500.

Board discussion: The real estate tax discussion came after a budget presentation from Mark Brooks, the district’s chief financial officer. Salaries and benefits make up 73% of the $137 million spending plan. During the presentation, Brooks highlighted the increase in transportation costs as well as general supply. “There were things that we did not anticipate. Copy paper, for example. We were getting it for $23 a case. Now it’s $49,” Brooks said. When Wolgemuth suggested the tax increase, he pointed out inflation as well as making strategic moves in advance. “I know it’s probably not going to be popular with the community, but I also see where we’ve been and where we need to go. ... If we don’t start to make a move in the right direction, we’re gonna have a setback,” he said. Merris agreed that the district needs more money put into capital reserve and for future projects, but wanted to hold back on the increase until there is a clear plan for district projects, such as improving the high school. “I’m just reluctant to tax our community more especially since they’re also feeling the impact of inflation,” he said.

What’s next: The school board will meet for their next regular board meeting June 14.