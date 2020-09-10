When: Hempfield school board meeting, Sept. 8.

What happened: Board members and administrators discussed ways to ensure quality with the district’s HAVEN cyberschool program. Two parents spoke up to address issues with HAVEN they have seen while helping their children to navigate the educational option.

Background: Hempfield’s HAVEN cyberschool predates COVID-19 and is just one of two virtual school options offered by the district. The other synchronous virtual option has at-home students participating directly in their Hempfield classrooms using iPad devices and Schoology software, as well as other resources. As an asynchronous virtual option, where students learn at their own pace, HAVEN has traditionally been used only for grades seven through 12, and a lot of the existing issues flagged by parents or others involve the use of HAVEN for elementary students, where the district uses a vendor, Accelerate Education. Much of the discussion focused on how Accelerate Education seems to be understaffed, which compounds response time for any problems.

Coronavirus cases: In his report to the board, Superintendent Mike Bromirski said there are no active COVID-19 cases within the district, but urged everyone to continue being vigilant in using masks, hand-washing and social distancing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The district will continue to seek up-to-date guidance directly from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health medical professionals and experts.