When: Hempfield school board meeting, March 2.

What happened: Assistant Superintendent Maria Hoover updated the school board on a pilot program with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, in which COVID-19 tests administered by district nurses are getting results within 24 hours.

COVID-19 count: Hoover said the district has logged 266 cases of positive COVID-19 coronavirus test results with the state health department to date since August. When a student or employee has not been in a school building during the period of infection, she said, there is no contact tracing and the number does not count toward school closure thresholds, but the state still gets a report.

Quotable: “We continue to get questions about our reporting,” Hoover said.

Upcoming dates: The district will have an early dismissal March 11, and a teacher in-service day March 12.

Graduation: Hoover said due to the unavailability of Franklin & Marshall College facilities this year, the district is planning to hold graduation June 1, outside on the high school campus.