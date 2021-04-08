When: Hempfield School District board meeting, April 6.

What happened: Board members received a COVID-19 update from Superintendent Mike Bromirski, who said all school staff members are now eligible to receive vaccines. Noting an increase in cases statewide, Bromirski urged families to have backup plans for child care in case a district school would need to close.

Also: Bromirski reported the district is preparing for graduation June 1, with a rain date of June 2, using the high school’s outdoor stadium.

Hempfield Rec: Adam Aloisi, the board’s representative on the Hempfield Area Recreation Commission, reported that Hempfield Rec is looking for a board member from the Mountville area.

What’s next: Aloisi, who is also on the board’s finance committee, said the board will hear from banking representatives April 13 on potential bond refunding. The board will also receive a detailed budget presentation for the pending 2021-22 budget.

Student commendations: The board recognized two students, Dillon Otto and Colin Meldrum, who are 2021 National Merit Scholarship finalists.