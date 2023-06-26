When: Hempfield education and programs, policy, personnel, and legal school board committee meeting, June 15.

What happened: District officials proposed updates to the secondary math course and English language development (English as a second language) curriculum.

Background: Officials hope the math course updates will prepare students better for college. Students may take a certain math course in high school but take a different class in college, leaving them feeling less prepared, said Katherine Deisley, secondary curriculum supervisor. However, she said, the math updates are intended to reach all students, providing support as they enter different fields after high school. The new English language development curriculum would address the core content standards for the state and the English language proficiency guidelines. The curriculum would enhance the various levels of English language learners and help with writing consistency, which is an area of need, said Svetlana Sagalov-Feldman, English language development coordinator.

Math updates: Officials are proposing to replace math analysis honors with advanced placement pre-calculus, College Prep Algebra 3/Trigonometry with college algebra, and college prep calculus with business calculus. Additionally, the district is proposing to add math for trade and math for medical careers courses.

By the numbers: Revised high school math courses would cost $35,100, which is part of the 2023-24 budget. New courses would cost approximately $38,050, pending textbook and material selection and would be presented to the board for the 2024-25 school year. English language development programs cost $31,765, also part of the 2023-24 budget.

What’s next: The math curriculum updates will include teacher training followed by curriculum revisions taking place in 2023-24. The 2024-25 school year would offer the revised classes.

Graduation: Mark Snitzer, 12th grade principal, shared there is an increase in student requests to graduate early. Forty students have already applied to graduate early in 2023-24. This is an increase of about 13 students from the previous year. In order to graduate early, students must successfully earn at least 28 credits and complete required classes by the end of the first semester in their senior year as well as complete an application for early graduation.

Policy updates: Assistant Superintendent Tab Musser presented potential updates to various policies. In the policy for bullying and cyberbullying, officials added a component for Title IX that includes definitions for sexual harassment and other discrimination. Policies must be updated and approved by August.

What’s next: The buildings and grounds and finance meeting will take place at 5 p.m. June 27.