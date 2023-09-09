When: Hempfield buildings and grounds and finance committee meeting, Aug. 29. Board member Richard Garber was absent.

What happened: Kim James, buildings and grounds director, provided updates to the board relating to capital projects that were completed over the summer.

Background: These projects included: repairing a steam leak at the high school; resurfacing the high school track; repaving the parking lot and making changes so that the sidewalks at Landisville Primary Center were in compliance with the American Disabilities Act; repaving at East Petersburg Elementary; and replacing the HVAC systems at both Mountville and Rohrerstown elementary schools.

What’s next: James shared that the playground equipment at Landisville Primary Center is tentatively scheduled to be installed in September 2023.

More Hempfield School Board News:

Personnel: The board approved the hiring of Kelly Burkholder as the district’s director of communications and community relations, effective Sept. 25 at a salary of $113,000. Burkholder will replace Cheryl Irwin-Bass, who left in the spring to pursue other opportunities. Burkholder most recently served as the coordinator of community relations at the School District of Lancaster, where she had worked since 2001. She holds a bachelor’s degree in speech communications from East Stroudsburg University. The board also approved hiring Karah Molesevich to contract as a school psychologist to support caseloads while the district recruits for this open position.

Prekindergarten classrooms: The board unanimously approved a partnership with Owl Hill Learning Center in which the district will provide two prekindergarten classrooms at Landisville Intermediate Center for up to 40 full-day students. Owl Hill Learning Center received a state Pre-K Counts grant to fund the program. The contract is effective from August until June 2028. Officials hope classrooms will be functioning by the end of September.

Electronic pianos: The board unanimously voted to accept a monetary donation of $13,000 from the Hempfield Foundation for the purchase of 10 electronic pianos at Hempfield High School to be used by the music department in practice rooms and for classroom performance and instruction.

What’s next: At the Sept. 12 board meeting, the board will vote on three contracts. A Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 contract for $1,500 would include a safety and security cohort membership for consulting services for the 2023-24 school year. Market Street Sports Group would secure contracts with Lancaster Toyota and Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster for naming rights and signage. A $5,000 contract with Lancaster Toyota would provide signage and naming rights for the high school tennis courts for one year. The three-year contract with Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster would bring $8,500 of annual revenue to the district for naming rights and signage for the the high school concession stands.

Next meeting: The board will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 for a regular board meeting.