When: Hempfield school district buildings and grounds, finance committee meeting, May 30.

What happened: The board discussed finalizing the proposed 2023-24 school budget, tentatively agreeing to a 2.5% tax increase. No formal vote took place, as there was nothing official on the agenda to approve at the time. Based on the board’s guidance, the proposed annual budget was updated to reflect the 2.5% tax increase.

Background: At the April 2023 meeting, the board discussed a range of percentages for a tax hike, with most recent discussions of keeping the rate at 3% or less. In January, the board had unanimously agreed not to raise real estate taxes more than 4.8%, which is the state index allowed for Hempfield.

What it means: With the proposed 2.5% tax hike, the owner of a property with a median assessed value of $196,600 would pay $87 more next school year, resulting in a tax bill of $3,478, according to a presentation by Karen Hall, who oversees the district’s business operations. The district’s current real estate millage rate is 17.2579, and the proposed rate would rise to 17.6893 mills. One mill is equal to $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value.

Spending plan: Proposed final budget expenditures are $143.59 million. Proposed revenues, with a 2.5% tax increase, are $142.86 million, leaving a deficit of $725,478. Board member Grant Keener argued that the district needs to plan for the future, such as remodeling buildings. There is a potential $200,000 decision on one-half of a percentage point tax increase, and it is unclear how much money the state would provide the district. The public is invited to view the proposed final budget for the district for the 2023-24 school year at the administrative office, 200 Church St., Landisville. The district did not comment on why the budget would not be available in any other format, such as on the district website.

Quotable: With the proposed budget and tax increase, board member Pat Wagner wanted to ensure the board is “helping members in the community by maintaining fiscal health.”

What’s next: The board will present and vote on its proposed final budget at its June 13 meeting.

Construction: Trane Technologies presented an estimate for the proposed project to replace the boilers and chillers at Landisville Primary Center and Landisville Middle School. As of January, the initial budget price for the primary center ranged from $1.25 million to $1.45 million, while the initial price for the middle school was $1.65 million to $1.95 million. At this meeting, the estimated cost for these projects would be completed with $5,874 under budget. The construction would add approximately 30% capacity needed for anticipated growth at the two schools. Unclear pricing points and other items prevented the board from making a decision on the projects. The systems have surpassed a 25-year life expectancy. The board asked that Trane continue to conduct research for the best pricing and construction for the buildings’ needs.

Quotables: “We need more details. I recognize fuzzy math, and the numbers are not clear,” Keener said. Additionally, board member Charles Merris said, “This seems like a lot of money to pay if (the project) is not a necessity yet.”

What’s next: Trane representatives shared they would continue to look into competitive pricing and return in the future with more information so the board can make a more informed decision.

More: In a 7-1 vote, the board voted to have the Georgelis Law Firm Stadium’s track resurfaced without a polyurethane seal for a cost of $172,220. The track could have had a polyurethane seal coat applied before the resurfacing at a cost of $242,530. Keener, Merris, Wagner, Dylan Bard, Michael Donato, Linda Johnston and Justin Wolgemuth voted for the first option and James Maurer voted for the second option.