What: Hempfield school board meeting, June 9.

What happened: The board informally approved a plan to upgrade football helmets for all Hempfield players after a presentation by district athletic director Steven Polonus.

Background: Polonus said Hempfield has been using Riddell Speed helmets since 2003. But, he said, most of the teams in their section of the Lancaster-Lebanon League use Riddell Speedflex helmets. Additional safety features on Speedflex helmets include easily removable face masks, more inflatable zones, more mandible protection and a ratchet chin strap.

Upgrade options: Polonus presented four options: continue using the Speed helmets; phase in Speedflex helmets over three years; upgrade just the senior team; or upgrade all players in 2020. Multiple board members stressed the need to upgrade all players in a uniform way, which Polonus said will cost about $12,000 above the budgeted money for athletics. The $12,000 would have to come from the district’s general fund balance.

Concussions at Hempfield: The presentation showed two concussions in 2016, 10 in 2017, 11 in 2018, 19 in 2019.

Board action: Board member Grant Keener asked why the district is not considering other types of helmets that may be less expensive and safer, according to defined criteria. Both Riddell helmets have high safety ratings, and board members and advisers agreed there are many factors in concussion risk. The widespread use of the Riddell Speedflex helmet in the section was a reason for several board members and administrators to favor the helmet. A straw poll found the board had votes to approve ordering the new helmets for all players.

Next steps: The formal vote to transfer money from the general fund will be done in a future public meeting.