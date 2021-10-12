When: East Petersburg Borough Council meeting, Oct. 5, East Petersburg Community Center.

What happened: A heated discussion ensued as East Hempfield Township supervisor Ed LeFevre asked the borough to contribute 20% toward the purchase of a reserve pumper truck that East Hempfield needs, and that East Petersburg could utilize on occasion. Without a formal presentation or supporting data, LeFevre insisted the council approve chipping in over $110,000 — about a third of the borough’s annual budget—that night. “If we leave this meeting tonight without East Petersburg’s participation, that doesn’t speak well for the Commission,” said LeFevre, a comment that did not go over well with borough officials and residents in attendance.

Background: The Hempfield Area Fire Services Commission (HAFSC) is a cooperative effort by the East Hempfield Township and East Petersburg Borough to coordinate and standardize the operations of three fire departments serving the area: East Petersburg, Rohrerstown and Hempfield. East Petersburg Borough Council President John Wolf heads the HAFSC for 2021. In an Oct. 1 memo to Borough Council, Chief Fire Official John Kottmyer asked for approval from East Hempfield Township supervisors and borough officials to move forward on the purchase of a new reserve pumper truck. The demo unit favored is $535,450; a new pumper truck is $773,000 and would not be available for one year or longer. He explained at the council meeting that repairing and getting parts for the 2011 apparatus is not cost effective, as most fire engines need to be replaced every 10 to 15 years.

Public comment: Residents and council members voiced their concerns about being rushed and strong-armed into this transaction. “I was elected to represent the 5,000 people of this borough, not the six or seven people on the commission,” council member Adam Gochnauer said. “What’s fair is to figure it out based on property values,” said Greg Bucher, resident and business owner. “Don’t guilt trip us into solving this tonight or the commission will dissolve.” Council member Lauren Houck agreed, saying it was not a good presentation as it lacked data, spreadsheet information, interest rate and depreciation, for example.

Quotable: “(The cost) needs to be divided fairly based on the millage rate,” Bucher said. “Fire protection is one of the most important services that a community has. They need to regionalize our equipment (with East Hempfield), but it has to be done so all of the businesses and households pay their fair share,” Bucher said.

What’s next: The issue of vehicle apparatus replacement done in a fair and equitable way “needs more work done and more discussion,” Wolf said at the close of the two-hour discussion.

Upcoming events: Council’s committee meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28. Trick-or-treat will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.