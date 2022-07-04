When: Hempfield school board’s finance committee meeting and building and grounds committee meeting, held concurrently, June 28.

What happened: With no additional discussion, finance committee unanimously passed the district budget for 2023, which includes a 3.5% property tax increase to cover $137.07 million in planned spending. For a home assessed at the median value of $199,670, the tax levy would be about $3,391, or an increase of $115. That increase will still, based on projections, leave the district with a deficit of almost $600,000 for the year. Over 73% of the district’s spending will cover salaries and other related expenses. Last year’s budget saw a 2% local tax hike. Almost three-quarters of all school operating funds are generated locally. In Hempfield’s case, of the $137 million it plans to spend from July 2022 to July 2023, only $2 million comes from federal sources; $35.6 million is contributed by the state.

Social-emotional support: Several residents spoke in opposition to a June 14 board decision not to act on a list of recommendations made early this year by a social-emotional learning committee. That report advocated the hiring of up to eight new staff positions — one social worker, three school counselors, one security officer, one school resource officer and two school psychologists, totaling nearly $1 million per year — to address the growing mental health needs of both students and staff as well as school safety. Board discussions paired the list down to four, then just one.

Reaction: Christine Brown, who said she was a 25-year school psychologist, said the decision would have a negative impact on teacher turnover, truancy and family engagement. “This is a decision that is directly related to student support.” Jean Pretz, a psychology professor at Elizabethtown College, said the decision to ignore the committee’s recommendations was “a huge mistake and a bad look” for the district, noting that some people suffering from mental health crisis are waiting up to six months for appointments. On the other hand, resident Daniel White thanked the board for rejecting the committee recommendations in light of the economic impact the new budget will already have on families.

Protest: On the sidewalk outside the committee meeting, around 50 people gathered to protest the district’s recent decision requiring a student to play on a sports team corresponding with their biological sex, with “reasonable accommodations.” The policy was not discussed at the meeting.