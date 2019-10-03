When: School board meeting, Oct. 1.

What happened: A state mediator is assisting with teacher contract negotiations, board President Bill Otto said, as teachers work without a contract.

Board statement: Otto said the school board’s negotiating team and representatives of the Hempfield Education Association continue to meet to finalize a new collective bargaining agreement. “Our respective teams are in constant contact with the mutual goal of getting to an agreement,” he said, adding the negotiating parties are actively meeting with a state mediator named Bob Birnbrauer. “The board remains encouraged that a settlement may not be too far off,” Otto said.

Why it’s important: Hempfield teachers have been working without a contract for two months. Over 150 teachers and residents attended the board’s Sept. 10 meeting to support teachers.

Feasibility study: Board members heard a presentation from Anthony Colestock of Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates, the firm hired to help the district figure out a plan to balance enrollment between schools, maintain adequate learning facilities and handle growth. Colestock said the district should consider adopting “guiding principles” to help navigate the consulting firm’s recommendations that will be coming in the next few months.

Next steps: The study will be discussed at the board’s next building and grounds committee meeting Oct. 22.