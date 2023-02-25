When: Hempfield school board meeting, Feb. 14.

What happened: Anthony Jannotta, president of Hempfield Education Association, shared a statement during public comment on behalf of the association and its union members, expressing that they stand in solidarity with district librarians.

Statement: “The association stands in solidarity with our librarians and classroom educators as they exercise their professional responsibility in recommending and creating student learning opportunities with novels, nonfiction works and other media, providing a wide swath of media that fits the needs of our diverse community of learners to the craft that deserves to be celebrated. Partnering with parents, school administrators and the school board to provide individual experiences that reach and challenge each child that walks through our doors is a task that requires communication and grace. It is in this spirit that we ask for cooperation from the community so that these educational professionals can continue to support all students and the right to access current, relevant, age-appropriate and thought-provoking media,” Jannotta said.

Background: Last month, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams told LNP | LancasterOnline, in response to a reporter’s questions, that no charges will be filed after seven people complained to police about “explicit” content in three Hempfield School District library books. That’s because the material in the books does not meet the definitions of pornography or obscenity, according to Adams. During various board meetings over the last year, parents have expressed dissatisfaction with certain library books. Last September, district parents read paragraphs from the following books: “Sold” by Patricia McCormick, “Beyond Magenta” by Susan Kuklin, “Push” by Sapphire, and “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson.

Public comment from community: “I would urge the administration and the board not to direct any further time toward researching solutions to the problems of books that some parents object to. … A district attorney has already determined there is no crime being committed,” Kaleb Best said. Tammitha Mitchell suggested the district implement an opt-in system. “At the September meeting, I read portions of books that left me feeling dirty, because I read things I would never read aloud. But in desperation and with a disclaimer, I read them to the board in hopes that they would, once they knew the depths of the disgusting nature, step up and do the right and honorable thing and remove such books from the library,” she said, later adding: “Books like that should have an opt-in, not an opt-out.”

Input from librarians: District parent Samantha Hull, a librarian who also serves on the board of the Pennsylvania School Librarians Association, shared a statement on behalf of the association. “PSLA and librarians across the state have watched, experienced, and fought against censorship at alarming rates in their own libraries since the fall of 2021. The association chose to make a statement of support specific to the happenings here at Hempfield,” she said. “We recognize and respect the work that trained certified school librarians do to connect students with the right book at the right time.” She emphasized that the association stand against any hostility directed at library staff members.

Opt-out: Hempfield has an opt-out system parents and guardians can use if there are titles they don’t want their children to have access to. Superintendent Michael Bromirski has repeatedly reminded the public of this, referring to the district website for more information.

In other news: The board approved a contract with Breslin Architects to conduct a districtwide facility feasibility study, costing $116,000. The board also, during its last finance committee meeting, approved a contract with Ainsworth Inc. for HVAC work at Mountville Elementary School and Rohrerstown Elementary School, costing $1.55 million.

Student council: The high school sisterhood club is hosting its first ever dress swap event prior to the high school spring dance. “The idea behind it is that most girls have a dress in their closet that will never be worn again,” student council President Maguire Younes said. People are encouraged to donate dresses, which will be sold for $5 to students.

What’s next: Hempfield school board will meet for its next regular board meeting, March 14.