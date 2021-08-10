When: Hempfield school board committee meeting, Aug. 3.

What happened: The board discussed the health and safety plan for the new school year, and will keep masks optional for students and staff as long as there is no legal order requiring them.

Why it’s important: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its guidance on masks, encouraging students and staff to wear masks in school regardless of vaccination status. Lancaster County is currently considered to be at “substantial” level of community transmission of COVID-19.

Background: The current health and safety plan, approved at the July 13 board meeting, leaves it up to each individual to decide whether to mask up or not. The district’s goal is to keep Hempfield schools open for in-person learning and to resume pre-COVID-19 measures. At the time of the meeting, about 98% of students were planning to go back to in-person learning.

Board discussion: Superintendent Michael J. Bromirski pointed out that the challenge at this point is that there are no mandates when it comes to masks. “We only have recommendations, except for public transportation including school buses, where masks are required by a federal order,” he said. Board member Bill Otto stated the importance of being open to changes when it comes to COVID-19 safety measures. “We need to be flexible to be able to do whatever is in the best interest of the safety of our students and staff. A few months ago, everything looked fine, but the virus will continue to mutate,” he said. The current plan gives authority to the superintendent to carry out changes should there be issued an immediate legal order.

Quotable: “In my opinion, we need the Pennsylvania Department of Health to stop deferring to the recommendations of the CDC and start leading the effort to combat COVID-19 in our state and work with us, the educational leaders across our state, on these challenging health-related decisions,” Bromirski said.

Other news: The board approved the girls volleyball team and its coaches to attend an overnight trip for a tournament in State College this fall. The team will follow the district’s health and safety plan when traveling.

What’s next: The board will have its regular meeting Aug. 10, the last scheduled meeting before the start of the 2021-22 school year.