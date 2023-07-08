When: Hempfield Area School District buildings and grounds and finance committee meeting, June 27. Vice President Linda Johnston was absent.

What happened: In a 7-1 vote, the board decided to proceed with updates to the boilers and chillers at Landisville Middle School and Landisville Primary Center via a contract with Trane Technologies. Board member Grant Keener voted against the motion.

Background: In May, the board requested Trane return with more information regarding the cost to update the boilers and chillers at both schools.

Discussion: The replacements would add approximately 30% capacity needed for anticipated growth at the two schools. The systems have surpassed a 25-year life expectancy, said Kim James, buildings and grounds director. The district will pay for the project with funds from a bond issue.

By the numbers: In January, the estimate for the upgrades at the primary center ranged from $1.25 million to $1.45 million, while the estimate for the middle school was $1.65 million to $1.95 million. Currently, the cost for both projects is $3.39 million. This amount is $5,874 under budget.

What’s next: Work is expected to start within the next few weeks. The project is proposed to be finished by mid-August 2024.

Feasibility studies: James shared that the district continues to conduct feasibility studies and cost analyses for areas of concern at each district building. Some of these include parking lot and bus loop paving, concrete at the administration building, and updates to lights and brickwork. Once studies are complete, a schedule with an order of priority will be created and shared with the board. The board will then discuss steps to move forward.

Loudspeakers: In an 8-0 vote, the board approved the replacement of eight damaged exterior loudspeakers for the Centerville Middle School building intercom system. Projected cost of the replacement is $3,796. Mike Graham, chief information officer for the technology department, shared that in October 2022, district officials noticed the broken speakers but were uncertain how long they had been broken. Graham explained that the speakers typically hold a 20- to 30-year lifespan. Sage Technology Solutions Inc. will provide the updates.

What’s next: The school board will meet for a regular school board meeting at 7 p.m. July 11.