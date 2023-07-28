When: Hempfield education and programs committee meeting, July 20.

What happened: Doug Dandridge, assistant superintendent, presented data on the elementary English language arts programs the district piloted in the 2022-23 school year.

Background: In May, the board voted to extend the pilot of two ELA programs — Savaas and Wit and Wisdom — for another year. The board expressed that extending the programs would provide in-depth data, so it could make a more informed decision as to which curriculum to use.

Discussion: The two programs showed consistent growth throughout the past school year based on PSSA, Acadience and Exact Path data. Acadience is a screening and progress-monitoring assessment that measures the acquisition of early literacy skills in students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Exact Path assessments are tests that measure skill-readiness and academic growth in language arts. Acadience data showed that while the Savaas program showed stronger results early on, Wit and Wisdom provided stronger results overall. Savaas showed lower scores in third grade and stronger scores in fifth grade while Wit and Wisdom showed stronger results in fourth and sixth grade.

What’s next: The information presented does not include overall growth data, Dandridge said. This will be presented in fall or winter 2023 when data from the Pennsylvania Value-Added Assessment System is available. For the 2023-24 school year, 97 teachers will pilot both programs, a number that doubled from last year. More than half of Hempfield students will participate in the programs.

More: Due to adding a second year to the elementary ELA pilot, the district adjusted the math and social studies curriculum cycles. The enVision math program will include a one-year extension with a projected price tag of $138,084. The myWorld social studies curriculum will be extended for two years with a price tag of $98,992. Both programs include a 45-50% discount from Savaas, the creators of the programs.

What’s next: The board will meet for a regular board meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 8. The policy, personnel and legal committee meeting will meet at 5 p.m. Aug. 17.