When: Hempfield school board meeting, Aug. 4.

What happened: The school board unanimously voted to approve a school reopening plan with four options, including a brand new synchronous learning model where students at home can follow along online while their teachers instruct in-person classes during the school day. Families still have the option to send children to school to attend in-person classes five days a week with increased health and safety protocols. The district continues to offer its full-time cyberlearning program — Hempfield Allied Virtual Education Network, or HAVEN — in which classes may or may not be taught by Hempfield teachers. Home schooling is another option in which families establish learning goals and objectives of their choosing while adhering to state Department of Education parameters.

Precautions: A presentation showed all of the work that goes into making in-school instruction safer for students and faculty and others. Staff will use fogging for high-touch sanitation, and HVAC filters will be changed to maximize capture of virus particles. School buildings will have trained nurses who will be aware of protocols for contact tracing in the event of a possible infection in the community. Details on these and many other precautions can be found at the district’s website.

Guidance: Superintendent Mike Bromirski confirmed the district continues to speak directly with medical professionals in the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health network to get specific guidance according to the realities and risks in Lancaster County. He stressed that plans can always change due to facts on the ground and much of the focus in the first days of the school year will be on reintroducing students and teachers to a new learning environment. Bromirski said the district could go all virtual if a change in guidelines warrants that approach.

Quotable: “We need to take this one day at a time, one step at a time,” Bromirski said.

Sports: The board also unanimously approved a plan for the new school athletics season. Athletic director Steven Polonus detailed the ways that the district will work toward safety for sports, including specialized training and symptom screening.