When: Hempfield school board meeting, Aug. 9.

What happened: Superintendent Michael Bromirski gave a back-to-school update to the board, including changes in how club events are approved.

Details: All events connected to school clubs must be approved by a principal. If there are guest speakers or groups of performers coming in, all information must be listed in advance for the principal to review. The building principal or another district administrator must supervise events.

Background: The changes come after a drag show was held at the high school April 25, resulting in a district investigation. Advisers to the Hempfield High School Gay Sexuality Alliance club received approval to hold the event. Results after the investigation stated there was a lack of appropriate level of oversight and supervision.

Quotable: “I did just want to bring some of that to closure as we’re getting ready to kick off the 2022-23 school year and resetting and refocusing with those expectations, and working to make sure that there’s a full understanding of not only policies but also of expectations moving forward,” Bromirski said.

Transportation: The board approved the authorization of up to $450,000 of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds yearly, for the next two school years, for retention and hiring incentives of contracted bus drivers through Student Transportation of America. Bromirski said the district is currently in good shape when it comes to drivers for the upcoming school year.

School meals: Students had free access to school meals since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal funding for this universal program has ended. This means only eligible families will receive free or reduced meals. The superintendent stressed the importance of applying in time should parents and guardians need support, as there are specific deadlines set by the state.

Athletic policy: Ten people signed up to speak during public comment, and nearly all of them thanked the board for passing a policy limiting student athlete participation to sports teams aligning with their sex at birth.

Quotable: “A little over a year ago, many of us in this community stood here to share our concerns about Hempfield’s lack of policy in ensuring fairness and safety on our girls’ sports team. We know that this hasn’t been an easy job for you. We know that you are volunteers. You are community servants. We know that the only reason you are still sitting here tonight is because you care about our kids and the future of this community,” district parent Amy Williams said. About 50 community members and parents were in the audience, and the majority stood up to applaud after her speech.

What’s next: The first day of school for Hempfield students is Aug. 23.