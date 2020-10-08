When: Hempfield school board meeting, Oct. 6.

What happened: Teacher shortages and other fixes to Hempfield’s HAVEN virtual learning program have been improved since September, district cyberschool program director Brendan Cregan told the board. The program is taught by a mix of teachers from Hempfield and from outside the district through Accelerate Education, a contracted vendor.

Background: The HAVEN program has been available to district students in grades seven through 12 since 2010, but it has been provided to elementary students this year in the wake of COVID changes.

Challenges: In September, parents notified the district of issues with the HAVEN program including long response times, content quality issues, program rigor and teachers overburdened with student caseloads. Much of that, Cregan said, depended on lowering student caseloads. Cregan also addressed initial iPad compatibility issues and staff training deficits that are being worked on.

Quotable: “Things have really settled down, for the most part,” Cregan said.

Educational options: Hempfield families have the option of enrolling students in HAVEN, or using a different live-classroom virtual model where remote students follow along from home. Families also can elect to send students back to school in person.

By the numbers: HAVEN students districtwide number about 500; real-time remote students districtwide number about 900; and 62 HAVEN students and 310 real-time virtual students plan to return to classrooms in person in November.