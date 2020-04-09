When: Hempfield school board meeting, April 7.

What happened: Board members reviewed a detailed plan for continuity of education to guide transition into the new phase of the at-home schooling model adopted by local districts in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

How it works: The plan addresses the use of calendar days to plan for adequate student learning, with an early dismissal April 9 and teacher in-service days April 10 and April 13. “On teacher in-service days or designated holidays, students will not have assignments for that day or have virtual meetings with teachers,” district communications director Shannon Zimmerman said April 8. “If the student did not complete work from another day, they may use the nonschool day to finish those assignments, just like what would occur if we were in our typical school routine.”

Learning environments: The plan — available on the district website — shows how the district will move from enrichment and review to planned instruction using the at-home model. Grading and assessment, empathy and family support, virtual classroom methods, and special education instruction techniques are covered under the plan, which outlines how Hempfield will deliver educational support to students while school buildings are closed.

District statement to families: “Whether we are working with students in enrichment and review or as we move into planned instruction, our goal is the same — to engage students in meaningful learning opportunities, while remembering that this is new for all of us! We want to be sure our students, families, and staff all feel supported. We are in this together!”

Next steps: Parents and other interested residents can use a new “update center” on the district website to learn of any changes.