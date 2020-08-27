Wineries that host events will find it tougher to locate in Hellam Township under proposed changes to the township’s zoning ordinance.

Township supervisors unanimously voted Aug. 20 to advertise new, stricter restrictions on “event centers” at such wineries and impose bigger setbacks in an effort to reduce noise reaching neighbors.

The new law affects Type B wineries — those with tastings, sales, plus catering or event facilities.

The new measures come less than a year after the township grudgingly gave approval for such a winery in the Owl Valley part of the township. Twice the supervisors rejected the proposal, only to see those decisions overturned in court. Those court decisions imposed strict standards on the evidence needed to support rejecting the plan.

Opposition to the Owl Valley winery centered on concerns over noise and traffic from events held there. Township officials said their concern was wineries could become a backdoor way to open event centers in rural agricultural neighborhoods.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“I have no problem with a winery and wine tastings,” Supervisor Todd Trimmer said. “But (this type winery) is a loophole that allows event centers.”

Trimmer argued that was why he was fine with the new law’s 250-foot setback requirements, which had been criticized in the York County Planning Commission’s review letter. That letter said a 10-acre lot, the minimum size for a Type B winery, would be left with just over a half-acre in the center of the parcel for any event facility, including the parking lot.

After discussing changes, though, the board opted to stick with the 250-foot setbacks. Officials noted a state law intended to limit the noise level at the property line is impractical from an enforcement perspective because it requires a law enforcement official to be at the property line with a sound meter to record a violation. Board Chair Phil Smith said he preferred a large setback so there would be no need to monitor noise at the property line.

In a separate matter, supervisors voted unanimously to advertise another zoning change, creating a new rural residential zone that will encompass 86 parcels in the southern section of the township; that area is presently zoned rural agriculture. The new zoning will allow for low-density residential development in keeping with the residential use of most of the area between Yorkana and Owl Valley roads, south of Libhart Mill Road.

The board tabled a proposal intended to help bolster the township's transferable development rights program. While there was broad consensus about the changes in general, some supervisors questioned the fairness of requiring transferable development rights in exchange for the approval of certain types of businesses, such as campgrounds and veterinary hospitals. The board will work on further refinements to the proposal before reconsidering it.