In 1969, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation effectively split G. David Deardorff'’s Hellam Township, York County, farm in two when it built Route 30. Now, 41 years later, the township’s supervisors have made it official, granting Deardorff an expedited formal subdivision of the 102-acre farm, which spans both sides of the highway.

The supervisors granted Deardorff’s request for a waiver of the township’s normal subdivision process after the township’s solicitor, Bradley J. Leber, of Blakey, Yost, Bupp & Rausch, advised that case law supported such a request. The approval came by a 4-0 vote during the supervisors’ Jan. 21 meeting. Supervisor Mark Myers was absent from the meeting.

In a memo to the supervisors, Leber wrote because Route 30 provides a clearly marked boundary between the two parcels, the township could grant the waiver. “It would be appropriate to grant it where a public road has split a lot into two compliant parcels,” the memo stated.

The newly split parcels will both continue to be zoned rural agricultural. Under that zoning designation, the owner of either new parcel would need to purchase transferable development rights in order to be allowed to build a principal residential structure. However, a briefing document prepared by township zoning officer Rachel Vega indicates Deardorff requested the change for estate planning purposes and has no plans to building on either lot.

“Mr. Deardorff is working on his will and he wants to give one piece to his son and the other to his daughter,” Vega said in a telephone interview after the meeting.

Deardorff told the township a son owns a farm that adjoins the 28 acres north of Route 30. Deardorff’s daughter owns a farm contiguous to the 72 acres south of the highway.

Waiving the formal subdivision process, will save Deardorff more than $5,000 in township fees, including a $2,000 per lot recreation fee. He will likely also save considerably on engineering and third-party approval fees applicants typically incur in the subdivision process, Vega said.

