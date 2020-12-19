Those trendy “tiny homes” are everywhere. You can’t flip through the real estate and home improvement channels on the television without encountering a show extolling the virtues of houses the size of the box an average NFL lineman’s cleats came in.

Facebook seems full of them some days, often shown perched like a deluxe birdhouse in some rustic, wooded setting. Google the phrase and you will find hundreds of pages of sites belonging to builders who specialize in the tiny lifestyle.

One place you couldn’t find them, though, was in Hellam Township in York County. Until now, that is. That all changed Dec. 17 when the township’s board of supervisors voted unanimously to make changes to the township’s zoning laws to allow them. The vote followed a public hearing on the measure during the supervisors’ monthly meeting, which was held via Zoom.

The change defines a tiny home as a dwelling with between 150 and 699 square feet of habitable space. Tiny homes will be classified as mobile homes and can be considered single-family detached dwellings. Tiny homes will need to be certified by the federal department of Housing and Urban Development and will need to meet the township’s zoning standards for both mobile homes and single-family dwellings and will need to be attached to a permanent foundation.

The tiny homes also will need to be connected to whatever utilities are appropriate for the area in which they are located, meaning they must be connected to public water and sewer if available. A proposed requirement to be connected to electric service was eliminated to accommodate potential solar-powered units.

“The whole point is we are not having transient dwellings,” said Supervisor William Conway.

Adding provisions to allow the tiny homes is a proactive move that grew out of discussions by the township’s planning commission. “The commission had talked about it and decided to put allowing tiny homes on its to do list for this year,” said Rachel Vega, the township’s zoning officer, in a phone interview following the meeting.

In July, after planning commission member Devin Winand reported on research suggesting “tiny homes can provide affordable and low-impact housing opportunities,” Vega began work on the ordinance, based on guidance from the Lancaster County Planning Commission. The measure also was reviewed by the York County Planning Commission.

How big an impact the change has remains to be seen. It is considered more of a proactive measure as tiny homes grow in popularity. To date, the township has not seen a lot of interest in the possibility of placing tiny homes in the area.

“I’ve been here for five years,” Vega said. “I have had three people ask about them.”

The supervisors also approved a new timber harvesting ordinance that was provided by the state attorney general’s office after the township’s prior timber harvest ordinance was found invalid. The AG’s advice came after it received a complaint regarding the township’s requirement that a road bond be provided for timbering operations.

Such a bond is no longer allowed under a state law that was passed to standardize timbering regulations statewide. The model ordinance provided by the AG’s office brings the township into compliance.