The continuing saga of a proposed winery in Hellam Township took its latest turn Sept. 29 when the plans were once again the subject of a conditional use hearing in front of township supervisors — the third time the board has reviewed the project since 2017.
The board made no decision and will continue the hearing Oct. 3.
At issue are plans submitted by WWBK Real Estate Holdings to build a winery on Libhart Mill Road, about a mile south of Hallam Borough. The latest plans call for the construction of an events center, which would be used as a venue for weddings and other events.
The winery would have on-premise sales, tasting facilities, and catering and banquet facilities for events. The proposed use is allowed in the township’s rural agricultural zone, provided the applicant satisfy certain zoning law conditions.
Twice the board rejected the developer’s applications, citing a failure to adequately address the potential noise impact on neighboring properties. Supervisors argued allowing the winery would “detract from the use and enjoyment of adjoining or nearby properties” and would change the character of the Owl Valley area.
Each time, WWBK appealed its case in York County Common Pleas Court, initially winning its appeal. Neighbors opposing the winery, along with the township, appealed to Commonwealth Court, which ruled in the neighbors’ favor in June. The ruling held the proposed winery failed to submit detailed, written plans for dealing with noise and noise complaints, as required by the township ordinance. At the same time, though, the court said township erred in applying subjective standards exceeding those outlined in the law.
In its latest application, WWBK includes more detailed plans for addressing the noise issue. In addition to working with an acoustic engineer to minimizes noise, plans call for the building to have its own sound system to be controlled by winery staff. The winery plans to use a device to monitor noise levels at property lines during events, and there will be a phone number neighbors can use for sound complaints.
“We’re doing everything we can to try to keep everything on the property,” said William Hewitt, who along with his wife, Wendolyn, would own the winery. “We want to be good neighbors. If it is too loud, we will turn it down.”
The township Planning Commission has recommended approval of the application as long as the developer can show the site has an adequate water supply. The winery will have to consolidate two lots to meet zoning requirements for 2 acres of crops on one parcel.
When the hearing reconvenes on Oct. 3, the developer plans to present testimony from its sound engineer, traffic engineer and civil engineer designing the building. If necessary, the hearing will be continued Oct. 17 to allow opponents of the plan to make their case.
Supervisors Chairman Galen Weibley said after the Sept. 29 meeting the board’s hands are tied somewhat by the Commonwealth Court decision. Unless something else comes up, and if the developer’s sound plans are deemed sufficient to meet the township’s ordinance, the board will have to approve the winery.