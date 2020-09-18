Hellam Township is serious about controlling stormwater runoff. That was the supervisors’ message Sept. 17 when they unanimously rejected a builder’s request for a modification of the stormwater ordinance.

“This is about as cut and dry as you are going to get on a case like this,” township engineer Chad Peters, of C.S. Davidson, told the board. ”We have to take advantage of the ordinance we have in place to help mitigate the extra flow and volume to the watershed.”

The request came from Bruce Gingrich, of Gingrich Builders, who is looking to construct a new home on a 0.21-acre lot in the 700 block of Sunset Road. A single-family home that used to sit on the lot was demolished in 2016 after it was damaged by fire.

Under the township’s ordinance, a property owner can be exempt from meeting the requirements of the ordinance if they rebuild on the same footprint within a year after a home is demolished. Supervisors indicated they might be willing to extend that time frame if the new home was rebuilding on the same footprint. But the proposed construction also includes a two-car garage and a 25-foot-wide driveway.

The ordinance requires any projects that involve new impervious surfaces or land disturbance between 1,000 and 5,000 square feet to submit engineered plans showing the project will meet the ordinance’s stormwater runoff limits. Infiltration testing, along with an operation and maintenance agreement for any stormwater control features, plus financial security are required.

Gingrich’s application proposed using a simplified method of calculation that did not include any of those requirements.

“If it was just a house for a house, I’d probably vote to approve it, even though we are four years down the road,” said Phil Smith, the supervisors chairman. “But it is not a house for a house. They’re adding a driveway and adding a two-car garage. It’s a totally different thing”

Peters pointed out the standards are the same as they would be if someone was looking to build on any vacant lot. Township solicitor Bradley J. Leber, of Blakely, Yost, Bupp & Rausch, also told the board it needed to be aware that any exemption could create issues in dealing with other building projects down the road.

“If you are not going to enforce it on this one, you have to be aware of the precedence,” Leber said.