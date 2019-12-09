Citing a need to provide adequate funding for fire protection and a desire to keep working toward maintaining the reserves recommended by its auditors, Hellam Township supervisors voted Thursday night to raise property taxes in the township by 33%.

The increase, which would be the first for the township since 2007, would raise property taxes from 1.8 mils to 2.4 mils. A mil is equal to $1 in taxes for every $1,000 in assessed value of a property. The planned increase would mean the owner of a property assessed at $150,000 will pay an additional $90 in taxes.

Half of the increase is earmarked to go to a dedicated fire capital fund, which will be used to help the two fire companies who serve the township with major purchases, such as new fire trucks. The other half is needed to balance the budget, which had a projected $116,000 shortfall without the tax hike.

The York County township will continue to allocate 0.3 mils of property tax revenues for contributions to the operating expenses for the Hallam and Wrightsville borough fire companies, both of which cover the township. An additional 0.3 mils of funding will go into the new capital fund, which is being created following months of discussions with the fire companies about how to meet their financial challenges.

Supervisor Mark Myers, who raised the idea of the additional fire department funding, said those discussions led to a determination the two fire companies were going to need more than $10 million for truck and equipment updates over the next 10 years.

“We need to keep an eye on fiscal responsibility, but I am all for funding (the fire departments),” Myers said, adding that it would be far more expensive for the taxpayers if the township had to replace its volunteer departments with paid firefighters.

“We all agree we have kicked that can too long. We have to do something,” Supervisor Todd Trimmer added.

There was some discussion of limiting the tax increase to the fire department funding and covering the rest of the budget deficit with money from the township’s reserves. But even though those reserves have grown from a low of around $300,000 a few years ago to around $625,000 presently, they are still almost $150,000 shy of how much auditors suggest the township should have on hand.

“There is not any frivolous spending in there,” Myers said. “I am not ashamed to ask the taxpayers for the additional money.”

The motions to advertise the proposed $3 million spending plan, and the accompanying tax increase, were both approved by 4-0 votes. Supervisor Chair Galen Weibley, who has submitted his resignation, was not present. Weibley has accepted a position with a city in Maine.

Residents interested in filling the vacancy created by Weibley’s resignation can download an application from the township’s website at hellamtownship.com. A replacement is expected to be appointed at the township’s Jan. 6 reorganization meeting.

Final action on the budget and the tax ordinance is set for a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30.

