When: Hellam Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 18.

What happened: Supervisors adopted the township’s 2022 budget of $3.49 million over a month before the end of the year and held its millage rate at 2.4 mills for another year. For a property assessed at $100,000, the total tax rate would be $240, the same as 2021.

Quotable: “We approved our budget early this year at the Nov. 18 meeting,” Township Manager Corina Mann said in a telephone call Dec. 28.

Budget highlights: The township needed to draw a small amount of fund balance — $60,732 — to balance its budget. Revenues for 2022 are estimated at $3,432,120 while expenditures are estimated to reach $3,492,852. Public safety, which includes police services, is the township’s largest expenditure at $1,226,928, with just over $1 million of that going toward wages and salaries. Employee benefits, which includes Social Security contributions, police pension contributions and health insurance, comes in second in expenditures at $782,406. Executive operations, including executive wages, supplies and services are estimated at $256,750. Other big ticket expenditures include $196,540 for fire protection, $285,700 for public works, $49,000 for highway maintenance and repair and $36,000 for debt service for four police vehicles. Contributions to various entities will take a hit in 2022 with only $3,591 proposed for contributions among eight line item entities. The Kreutz Creek Library, Eastern York Senior Center, and two other recreational groups saw no contributions coming their way in 2022.

ARPA funds: Hellam is slated to receive a total of $626,654.58 in American Rescue Plan Act funding, but Mann said that money has not been allocated toward any uses yet.

What’s next: Supervisors meetings for 2022 will be held the first and third Thursdays of the month at 6 p.m. with the exception of the Jan. 3 annual reorganization meeting at 6 p.m., which will also include the regular board meeting following reorganization.