It’s a happy new year for Hellam Township, thanks to an early Christmas gift delivered by the state. The township learned Dec. 23 that is has been approved for a $948,000 Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant to help pay for its recently completed $4.25 million municipal building.

“It is wonderful news,” said Township Manager Corina Mann, in an interview following the Jan. 4 reorganizational meeting of the township Board of Supervisors. “It was the day before Christmas Eve that I got the notice. It was like ‘Yes! a Merry Christmas.’”

The grant, which covers nearly a quarter of the project’s cost, will be applied toward the construction loan the township is using to pay for the new building. The township is still waiting to hear back about several other grants it has applied for, including funding for a new computer system and for a security system.

“We have a loan that has no penalty for early payment, so any grants we get will be applied to the loan,” Mann said. “This grant will decrease our annual payments and decrease the odds of our needing to raise taxes to pay the debt service.”

The new building, which opened in late October, is almost double the size of the building it replaces. It houses the township’s administrative and police offices. Susquehanna Valley EMS, which provides ambulance services for the Wrightsville, Hallam Borough, and the township and the Eastern York County Sewer Authority are also housed in the new facility. The old building is being turned over to the Kreutz Creek Library.

Mann did not announce the grant publicly during the meeting, but acknowledged having been notified of the township being awarded the funding. The state previously released a list of all the programs awarded a piece of the $456 million pie, which is administered by the state Office of the Budget. Program guidelines call for the money to go for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.

In otherwise uneventful reorganizational meeting, Phil Smith was reelected as the chairman of the supervisors board. Smith has held that position since former supervisors chair Galen Weibley resigned after taking a new job in Maine. Todd Trimmer was reelected as vice chairman.

The board will hold its regular monthly business meeting Jan. 21.