Hellam Township Planning Commission noted updating the township’s comprehensive plan as a low priority goal in its 2019 annual report, which was presented to the supervisors Feb. 20.

But after learning from Township Manager Corinna Mann that grant money might be available to fund the project, especially if the plan is a regional effort, the board decided to query the five other municipalities that make up the Eastern York School District to see if they are interested.

Hellam Township’s current comprehensive plan dates to 2002, though it has had some minor amendments in 2005 and 2017. The state Department of Community and Economic Development recommends they be reviewed every 10 years. Mann said the township explored the idea of a regional comprehensive plan with neighboring municipalities a few years back, but nothing came of those discussions.

“The smaller municipalities were not against it, but they were concerned about the costs,” Mann said. “We’ve learned more even by just knowing that there is funding available to help offset the cost.”

Planning grants are available through the economic development department’s Municipal Assistance Program, Individual municipalities may apply for the grants, but preference is given to multimunicipal plans.

“It behooves us to reach out to the municipalities again to see who is interested,” said Phil Smith, the supervisors chair. Smith noted that since the idea was last discussed, new officials have been elected in all of the municipalities.

Hellam Township, York County, has a lot of experience in cooperative agreements with other municipalities. It provides police coverage to Wrightsville and Hallam boroughs while contributing financially to the volunteer fire companies in each borough, who in turn provide fire protection to the township. The three municipalities also share ambulance service. The township also shares a sewer authority with Hallam and works with Hallam and Lower Windsor Township through the Eastern York Recreation Authority.

The township will invite each municipality to send two representatives to an exploratory and informational meeting that will be facilitated by the Department of Community and Economic Development.

Mann said, “DCED is experienced with other regional plans so they will be able to explain things and answer questions.” The York County Planning Commission also will be invited.

