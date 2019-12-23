With a meeting in between their vote earlier this month to advertise a budget that calls for a 33% tax increase and the meeting when they plan to formally adopt that spending plan, Hellam Township supervisors used that opportunity Dec. 19 to further sell the tax hike to their residents.

But, perhaps surprisingly in this day and age of anti-taxes sentiment, they did not need to do much selling. Following a presentation by Supervisor Mark Myers, who originally made the suggestion to raise taxes rather than raid reserves to balance the township’s $3 million budget, the board heard little criticism from the crowd of around 20 residents, about half of whom said they came to the meeting because of the tax increase.

The budget presentation was widely advertised by the supervisors, who used the township’s website, its email notification system and messages on three outdoor message boards around the township to get the word out. It explained the reasoning behind the decision for the township’s first tax increase since 2007.

Property taxes in the township will go from 1.8 mills to 2.4 mills. A mill is equal to $1 in taxes for every $1,000 in assessed value of a property. The planned increase would mean the owner of a property assessed at $150,000 will pay an additional $90 in taxes. Half of that increase will go into a dedicated fund to be used to help the Hallam and Wrightsville borough fire companies, both of which cover the township, to pay for new trucks and equipment. Myers said those costs are projected to be more than $2 million over the next 10 years.

The other half will go to balance the budget, which had a projected $116,000 shortfall without the tax hike. Myers said using the township’s reserves to cover that deficit would result in those reserves falling below the level recommended by the township’s auditors.

Following that presentation, there was unanimous support for the fire companies funding and just muted criticism of the rest of the budget, most of which was in the form of suggestions that any future tax increase be done incrementally, rather than waiting until a large increase is needed.

“More gradual increases would keep people happier in the future,” township resident Jim Walker said. “That 33% number is psychological to some people.”

But not everyone agreed. One older resident told the supervisors she would prefer they wait 10 years again because she might not still be here in year 11 to have to pay the increase.

“It is a big number,” agreed Myers, who said that was behind the supervisors’ efforts to publicize Thursday night’s presentation. “The responsible thing was to approach our residents to explain.”

The supervisors will accept further public comment prior to their planned vote on the budget, which is set for a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 30.

