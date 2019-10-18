Hellam Township supervisors rejected Hallam Borough’s latest counteroffer Oct. 17 in the ongoing negotiations between the two neighboring municipalities over policing.

Saying that it is time for everybody protected by the township’s police to pay their fair share, the supervisors rejected the borough’s modifications to a three-year contract. The vote was unanimous, with Supervisor Phil Smith abstaining because he is a borough employee. Supervisor Dave Cox was not present for the meeting.

“We are trying to get everybody to pay their fair share. Hallam Borough has not lived up to that,” said Galen Weibley, the supervisors chair. “It shouldn’t matter where you live. Everybody should pay their fair share.”

The township says borough residents now pay about one-third less per capita than residents in the township and in Wrightsville, which also contracts with Hellam Township for police services.

The township had offered the borough three options, one for three years, one for four, and one for five. Each called for large increase in the $244,000 the township currently pays. Each was intended to gradually move the borough toward the parity the township seeks.

The borough countered with an offer for a three-year deal with 5% increases in each year, topping out at $282,548 the third year. That fell well short of the township’s three-year offer which called for a 15% increase the first year and 10% increases in the final two years, putting the cost at $339,632 the final year.

“Even with our proposal, they will still be paying the least per person of the three municipalities,” said Supervisor Mark Myers.

Supervisors questioned what justification the borough’s proposal was based on. Weibley said township representatives would seek to meet again with the borough negotiating team. Weibley plans to ask the borough for further explanation at that meeting.

Weibley said the township is cognizant of the borough’s limited resources. “We are trying to make a good faith effort to reach a deal we all can work with.” He said the borough and the township have always been friendly neighbors and have a long history of working together.

“We will reach out to continue talks,” Weibley said. “But we will stick to our policy of everybody in eastern York County paying their fair share.”

