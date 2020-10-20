An ordinance months in the drafting was tossed on the scrap heap of unapproved legislation Oct. 15 when Hellam Township, York County, supervisors voted to not adopt zoning changes designed to protect the Owl Valley neighborhood.

The proposed ordinance would have carved out a new rural residential zone in the southern part of the township, roughly between Yorkana and Owl Valley roads, south of Libhart Mill Road. That area is presently zoned rural agriculture.

Had it been approved, the new zone would have restricted a number of uses in an effort to protect the residential area around Owl Valley from the noise and traffic impacts of some agricultural uses while allowing for low-density residential development.

Supervisors had formed a committee to look for ways to address concerns raised by Owl Valley residents who opposed a proposed winery in that area. That winery gained the supervisors’ grudging approval in August after their efforts to deny approval were twice overturned in court.

“The committee started with the list of allowed uses in the rural ag zone and eliminated what they felt didn’t fit in a residential area,” Township Manager Corina Mann said after the meeting held at Hallam Fire Company and streamed on Zoom.

Opposition to the change came from property owners who were not included in a draft of the proposal sent to the York County Planning Commission. In response to suggestions and comments from the township planning commission, officials revised the map of the proposed district, adding a number of properties that were not part of the original proposal.

None of the owners of the added properties would lose the right to any existing uses. But they objected to being subjected to additional restrictions on the use of their property out of principle.

“They were in rural ag and liked being in rural ag,” Mann said. “They said why should they face changes because of the people in Owl Valley?”

At this point the supervisors have indicated they won’t restart the process.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“If anybody feels it is important to have the rural residential concept revisited, they will have to come back to the board. Right now it is a dead point,” Mann said. “The supervisors believe changes to the winery ordinance address the Owl Valley concerns.”

Those changes approved during the meeting add noise restrictions, deeper setbacks and a 10 p.m. curfew on events. The changes also include measures requiring public water and sewer for any event structures with a capacity of 150 or more. Public water and sewer are not available in Owl Valley, effectively preventing large event centers.

In other business, the supervisors voted to advertise the proposed 2021 budget. The $3.3 million spending plan includes $606,000 in increased expenditures but does not call for any tax increase. The township raised property taxes by 33% from 1.8 mills to 2.4 mills last year.

Police salaries ($122,000) and debt service on the soon-to-open new municipal building ($147,000) account for the biggest chunks of the increased costs. Employee health care benefits will go up by more than $100,000 following a 25% rate hike.

For more regional news from Chester, York and Lebanon counties, click here.

Recent Hellam Township coverage