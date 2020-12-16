On the same night it formally adopted a 2021 budget that calls for dipping into its dwindling reserves to cover a projected $28,000 deficit, Hallam Borough Council got some optimistic news that financial help might be coming.

During its Dec. 14 meeting, which was held virtually, the borough’s engineer, Derek Rinaldo, of C.S. Davidson, told council he received a phone call informing him that the Federal Emergency Management Agency plans to fund a grant to help the borough purchase and remove two flood-prone homes in the southwest corner of the borough.

Rinaldo and borough solicitor Devon Myers, of CGA Law Firm, also told council they met with the York County Economic Alliance and received favorable feedback on a grant to cover the costs of demolishing a third home.

The homes that would be bought out through the FEMA grant sit in the floodway near the juncture of two small, unnamed tributaries to Kreutz Creek, off Freysville Road, about a half-mile south of Route 462 in York County. The third structure, a mobile home on a block foundation, sits on the other side of the stream.

Hallam first applied for the FEMA Hazard Mitigation grant in March 2019. Initially the borough was told the project narrowly missed the cut and would not be funded. Rinaldo was in the midst of finalizing an application for a recently announced new round of hazard mitigation funding when the call came from FEMA saying it had unused funding from the 2019 grants that will be coming the borough’s way.

“We did receive preliminary word that the 2019 application is going to be funded,” Rinaldo told the council. He is awaiting a formal announcement, which is expected any day.

The grant will cover 100% of the costs to acquire and demolish the one home, which is classified as having suffered “severe repetitive loss” from flooding. The borough will receive funding for 90 percent of the costs for the other home. The purchase price for the homes is determined by an appraisal of the homes’ values before the most recent flood damage, which occurred in August 2018.

Rinaldo said he does not know when the borough will receive the FEMA funds, In the interim, the borough will go ahead and remove the mobile home. Hallam acquired that property from the previous owner for $1 and forgiveness of owed taxes. Original plans called for demolishing all three at once, but Rinaldo said leaving the vacant mobile home standing while waiting for FEMA creates a liability concern.

“The concern I have is how long will it take to get the FEMA funds, go through the buyout process, and then actually start the demolition. Meanwhile (the mobile home) is going to be sitting there the entire time,” Rinaldo said.

Myers and Rinaldo told council that economic alliance administrators indicated the borough’s request for demolition funding from the county’s land bank would be looked on favorably because the mobile home is considered blighted property. Land bank funds are used to combat blight. Rinaldo will appear at the alliance’s meeting Dec. 16 to formally submit the borough’s request.

The borough also is cautiously optimistic about the possibility of getting a federal Community Development Block Grant to fund the replacement of the footbridge in Emig Park that was damaged in the same 2018 flood. The bridge replacement would be a part of a project to make the entire park more accessible by installing Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant paving from the parking lot, over the new bridge, to the playground area.

The project also would include improvements to other paths in the park and enhancements to the area around the restrooms to eliminate erosion and make the restrooms more accessible.

“The project qualifies for the funding. It checks all the boxes for the program,” Rinaldo said after the meeting. Block grant funds are administered by the York County Planning Commission and awarded competitively based upon the program’s scoring criteria.

Rinaldo is confident the park project will score highly. But it remains to be seen how it will stack up against other projects submitted.

“We know this project will qualify for funding,” he said. “It just depends how high it scores.”