When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, July 7.

What happened: During a conditional use hearing, supervisors approved the proposed expansion of an existing warehouse at 1000 Strickler Road, Mount Joy.

Why it matters: The 132,000-square-foot expansion would more than double the size of the existing 90,804-square-foot warehouse used by Maple Logistics Solutions.

Details: Warehouses require a conditional use hearing. The 19.91-acre industrial zoned site at the intersection of Cornerstone Drive and Strickler Road is owned by KW Cornerstone W3. When the plan for the existing warehouse was approved in 2007, a possible future expansion was shown on the plan.

Neighbor concerns: Three neighboring property owners voiced concerns with the warehouse expansion. Robin Murray, 1511 Fieldstone Drive, said her property is to the rear of the existing warehouse. She said noise from tractor-trailers at the warehouse makes it difficult for her to sleep overnight. Joe McGroarty, 1513 Fieldstone, said he purchased his home in June and is also affected by the noise from the existing warehouse. He said some of the current landscaping on the berm is in poor condition, and he asked if it could be improved. McGroarty also suggested additional landscaping be installed on the berm to help filter the noise. Don Falkinburg, 1413 Willow Creek Drive, suggested that a traffic study be done, factoring in all the traffic from neighboring commercial and industrial uses. He expressed concern about the potential negative impact of a large warehouse on the value of his property.

Township response: Supervisor Lowell Fry said the initial traffic study that was done for the entire development triangle, an area that includes residential use, made assumptions about types of future land uses. He said the study does include some requirements when certain thresholds have been met. Supervisor Jere Swarr said the entire area between Route 283, Route 230 and Route 772 was “carefully thought out and carefully planned” over 25 years ago.

Quotable: “There are trade-offs, but we preserved more farmland (in other areas of the township) because of this growth area,” Swarr said, “We invited commercial and industrial uses into this area as well as residential.”

Conditions: In approving the plan, supervisors required the landscaped berm to be extended to encompass the rear of the proposed addition. They also directed KW Cornerstone W3 to take steps to alleviate early morning noise from tractor-trailers.

What’s next: A land development plan for the proposed expanded warehouse would have to be submitted to the township for review and action.