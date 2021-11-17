In two months, Courtney Vieites is due to have a child. After a late-night altercation that ended in a deadly shooting, the child’s father, Elliot Thomas, won’t be there to greet the child.

Vieites, 27, and Thomas already have a 4-year-old daughter together. E’lani Thomas doesn’t fully know what happened Saturday morning, but Vieites said it seems as though she can tell.

“I think she already really knows something’s wrong,” Vieites said. “She’s not sleeping right. She’s sleeping too much — it’s not her normal sleeping schedule. She’s barely eating anything. She just looks sad, and I haven’t even told her yet.”

Elliot Thomas, 39, of Minersville, was shot and killed Saturday morning after an argument broke into a physical altercation outside of a business at 7th and Willow streets in Lebanon City, according to the Lebanon City Police Department.

Jason Mahecha, 19, of York, is charged with homicide and having a firearm without a license after the Lebanon County coroner ruled that Thomas had died of a single gunshot wound, police said. The manner of death was ruled a homicide, according to police Chief Todd Breiner.

Police have issued a warrant for Mahecha’s arrest, but he was still at large as of Wednesday afternoon.

Vieites received the call that Elliot Thomas, her fiance, had been shot around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. She was only five minutes away and rushed to the scene, she said.

“I was there the whole time until they picked him off the ground,” Vieites said. “I’ve never been through this. I’ve dealt with my grandma dying and my grandpa dying, but I’ve never dealt with somebody I’m in a serious relationship with just getting killed.”

‘He was the protector’

The daughter Vieites and Thomas share has been asking about her father. Vieites said her older daughters also viewed him as a father. As of Wednesday afternoon, none of them knew what happened to Thomas.

“I think (living without him) is gonna destroy them,” she said.

Vieites said Thomas would have done anything for his kids.

“He always helped everybody,” she said. “He loved you. He went to war for you. He was a great dad.”

Thomas moved to Pennsylvania from New York around 2012, according to his close friend Victoria Ingram.

Ingram, 35, of Lebanon city, said she viewed him as a brother and he viewed her as a sister. He had even lived with her mother for a short time.

“He was the protector,” Ingram said. “He was the one who would make sure nothing happened to you or you were okay. He was a loving father.”

He had five children and one, with Vieites, on the way, she said.

“He was a strong, humble person,” Ingram said, adding that he loved to dance. “He was a character. He made you laugh.”

'It hits everybody'

Ingram said she isn’t big on going out, so she had not joined Thomas on Friday night when he went to the Laugh Lounge with friends.

He wasn’t originally going to go out that night, Vieites added. She had been texting him the whole night he was at the club.

“There was an altercation in the bar,” Vieites said. “The guy he was arguing with passed the gun to the 19-year-old, and the guy had hit Elliot, then they shot him before he could react.”

Ingram said that since Thomas started “changing his life,” he spent less and less time in Lebanon city. Yet every time he came to the city, she said, everyone there would light up. When Ingram’s mother dropped off a family member at the club, Ingram said, he rushed over to the car to talk to her.

“He ran to the car … just to tell my mom ‘I love you always,’ ” Ingram said. “My mom said it was weird because instead of her saying ‘I love you always too,’ she said, ‘I love you forever’ that night. And she never would have thought that would be the last night that she seen him.”

Vieites said after Thomas got out of jail last year, he had just begun to turn his life around. According to court documents, he had been jailed for simple assault and harassment in 2019. A summons was issued Oct. 10 for harassment charges that occured Oct. 9.

“I’m actually pissed off about it,” she said. “He did a whole 360 down to his attitude; he was trying to do everything right… so for this to happen in the way that it did, it’s just crazy. It just screws with my head because I can’t understand.”

Vieites said he recently began working at The Little Brown Barrel and was working hard to take care of his kids. The two were planning to move to North or South Carolina.

Thomas’ cousin Audrey Johnston organized a GoFundMe to pay for his funeral expenses. As of Wednesday afternoon, over $6,600 had been raised.

A statement on the page reads, “It is with a heavy heart that we let you know that Elliot Thomas passed away on November 13, 2021 due to a senseless act of violence… . Know that your kindness is much appreciated as we navigate this heartbreaking moment.”

Originally, the family had set a goal to raise $6,500.

“It really goes to show the type of person Elliot was,” Ingram said. “It’s not just people in Lebanon; it’s people he grew up with in New York, family and friends of his family. … It just makes you think how many people’s life he’s impacted through his life.”

Thomas is the second person to be shot and killed in Lebanon city in the last month. Omar Edward Rodriguez, 16, was shot and killed Oct. 27.

Rodriguez’s mother, Jennifer Morales, donated to the GoFundMe with the comment “I’m sorry for your lost. I know the pain that you all feel. My condolences to everyone.”

“Violence is everywhere,” said Ingram, who has been a resident in Lebanon since 2007. “But what makes it worse for Lebanon County is the fact that this is a smaller town, so when something happens here, it hits everybody.”