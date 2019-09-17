When: School board meeting, Sept. 16.
What happened: The board will change the amount of time citizens may speak during public meetings to five minutes following a first reading of the policy governing public expression at meetings.
Why it’s important: Current policy limits an individual’s comments to 10 minutes. Superintendent Kevin Peart said the district solicitor recommends the limit be reduced, and that most districts hold public comment to three to five minutes. The presiding officer may permit more time. The policy also caps the comment period at one hour, though the presiding officer may extend it. Anyone wanting to address the board must notify the district prior to the meeting.
What’s next: Second reading and final approval of the public participation policy will occur at the board’s regular meeting Oct. 7.
Other business: In its final business item, the board thanked Jeanne Hoffard who retires after 27 years with the district, 18 of them as the superintendent’s administrative assistant. The board also met with new teachers in an informal meet and greet.