The new footbridge in Hallam’s Emig Park apparently will be made of wood after all. That is the solution the York County borough’s elected officials decided to pursue during their meeting Monday, May 11, which was held online using videoconferencing technology.

Council voted 7-0 to give engineer Derek J. Rinaldo, of C.S. Davidson, the go-ahead to pursue the needed permits to build the structure, which will replace a bridge destroyed by flooding in August 2018. The decision came after Rinaldo reported that surveying revealed a timber bridge could be built for about a third less than installing a prefabricated fiberglass bridge if the new bridge is built about 15 feet upstream from the old bridge’s location.

The savings are in part due to a further review of the hydrology of the small, unnamed tributary of Kreutz Creek that separates the park’s picnic pavilion from a popular playground on the other side of the stream. In a followup interview, Rinaldo said because flooding in that area is caused by water backing up from Kreutz Creek, not water flowing downstream in the tributary, the new bridge will not need to be as high as previously thought.

“As long as it will not cause flood waters to be higher, we are only required to make sure the new bridge does not impede the flow more than the old one,” Rinaldo said.

As now envisioned, that means a bridge about a foot higher than the one that washed out. It also means one without a center support pier, which will allow more water to flow freely under the bridge.

The new design will include concrete abutments to anchor the new span. It also will include Americans with Disabilities-compliant walkways on either side of the bridge. Moving the bridge slightly upstream makes it easier to achieve the ADA grade requirements and also helps raise the elevation of the bridge.

Cost savings will be significant with the timber design. Rinaldo said a pre-fabricated fiberglass bridge would cost almost $40,000. The estimate for the timber bridge is $27,000, a figure that could end up being significantly lower if Hallam’s public works crew provides most of the labor.

Rinaldo said the timber bridge also will be less expensive to repair if damaged in future flooding. “A timber bridge can be repaired if it breaks,” Rinaldo said. “A fiberglass bridge, if it breaks, it has to be completely replaced.”