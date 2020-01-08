William Conaway was sworn in Jan. 6 as the newest member of the Hellam Township Board of Supervisors.
The board selected Conaway to replace Galen Weibley, who resigned in December upon moving out of the township.
Conaway’s appointment is for the first two years of what would have been a four-year term for Weibley, who was reelected in November prior to taking his new position. The remaining two years of that term will be on the ballot in the 2021 municipal election.
Conaway previously served on the township Planning Commission. Township Manager Corina Mann said Conaway was chosen from a pool of six applicants.
The other five applicants have all agreed to fill other roles in Hellam Township government. Devin Winn and and Rick Cooper will join the Planning Commission. Nedette Otterbein, who was already a Planning Commission member, will continue in that role.
Supervisors also reappointed Jay Kokiko to another four-year term on the commission and appointed Fred Owens, previously an alternate, to fill the remaining open seat. Kokiko and Owens were not applicants for the supervisor vacancy.
The other two applicants for the supervisor vacancy, Steve Wolf and Deb Livingston, were named to seats on the township Zoning Hearing Board, with Livingston as a regular member and Wolf as an alternate.
Supervisor Phil Smith, who previously was vice chairman of the supervisors, was elected a chairman. Weibley held that role in 2019. Todd Trimmer was elected as the board’s new vice chairman.