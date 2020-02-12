Hallam Borough Council took action Feb. 10 on a pair of vacancies, voting to advertise an opening on council while appointing a replacement to fill a vacancy on the Eastern York County Sewer Authority.

The council vacancy comes following the resignation of Samantha Fullam, who is stepping down due to health issues, according to a resignation email sent to council President William Fitzpatrick.

Fullam, a Democrat who was elected in 2017, was Hallam’s representative on the Eastern York Recreation Authority, serving as the authority’s vice chairman. She also had been heavily involved upgrading the borough’s website.

Sharon Dupler, borough secretary, said she already has received letters of interest from individuals seeking to fill the remained of Fullam’s term, which runs until the end of 2021. Rather than make an appointment from that list, council is opting to post the vacancy on the borough’s website and to also notify residents via its robocall notification system and on social media.

Interested parties should submit a letter of interest, including any relevant experience or community service, to the borough secretary by Feb. 26. A replacement will be named at council’s March 9 meeting.

Because deadlines set by state law required more immediate action in filling the authority vacancy, council appointed Gary Dube to fill that slot. The vacancy was declared after council was notified that Glen Billet had unexcused absences from authority meetings in July, August, October, November, December and January.

By law, an authority member who fails to attend three consecutive meetings can be removed by the appointing board. Council considered also advertising that vacancy, but opted to appoint Dube after being told by its solicitor that the appointment had to come within 60 days of the third consecutive missed meeting, which was in December.

Dube will fill the remainder of Billet’s term, which ends in December.