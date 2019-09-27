It is too soon to say if property taxes in Hallam Borough will go up next year, or by how much, but some raise appears possible following council’s Sept. 24 budget meeting.

“It looks like we are already in the ditch $34,000 heading into the new year,” said council President William Fitzpatrick as he opened discussion on the first draft of the 2020 spending plan.

The projected deficit includes an estimated $12,000 increase in policing, a number that could end up being higher. The borough contracts with neighboring Hellam Township for police services. The contract expires this year, and Hallam is in negotiations with the township over extending that agreement.

Borough Treasurer Sherry Myers told council the projected cost shown in the draft budget reflects the 5% increase contained in the borough’s counteroffer to the township. The township’s initial proposal called for a 20% increase the first year. Under the current contract, Hallam is paying the township $244,000 for police services this year.

The owner of a home assessed at the borough average of $112,000 pays $392 in real estate tax, based on 3.5 mills. The borough also levies a 0.50-mill tax for fire protection. To balance the projected $34,000 structural deficit in the draft budget, Hallam would need to increase property taxes by around 0.3 mills, or around $34 for the average homeowner.

Unlike most municipalities, garbage pickup service in Hallam Borough is not billed separately. Trash disposal costs are essentially included in residents’ tax bills. More than a third of borough tax revenue goes toward the annual trash expense of $171,000. That means almost $170, or more than half of that average tax bill, goes to cover those costs. For comparison, residents in neighboring Hellam Township pay $267 a year for trash service, in addition to their taxes.

Council expects to continue discussions on the new budget at its Oct. 14 meeting. However, nothing can be finalized until the new police deal is in place.

