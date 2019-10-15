In a 4-3 vote Oct. 14 Hallam Borough Council rejected Hellam Township’s latest offer in ongoing negotiations between the two municipalities over their police contract.
The vote came in front of a packed house that filled the borough’s small meeting room and overflowed into the surrounding halls. Many in the crowd carried the red, white and blue “Save Our Police” signs that have recently popped up all over town.
The township police force patrols the borough. In its latest offer, Hellam Township asked for a five-year deal that would see the borough’s contributions increase by 62% over the life of the contract, going from the current $244,000 a year to $393,087 in the fifth year. That deal was just slightly lower than the township’s initial proposal, which the borough rejected in September.
“I’m listening to the people and they are saying keep the police at all costs,” said Councilman Michael Wascovich, who made the motion to accept the contract.
But council President William Fitzpatrick argued that even though the citizens who have attended meetings and voiced their opinions on social media have been overwhelmingly in favor of keeping the township police, the number of people who attended a September town hall meeting on the matter, and who were at this meeting, amounted to less than 2% of the town’s voters.
“I’m respecting those who are not here. We have a fiduciary responsibility to those people,” said Fitzpatrick, arguing the “silent majority” would rather switch to state police coverage than pay higher taxes to keep the township police.
Councilman Michael Dupler, who is the former township police chief, was joined by fellow council members Fitzpatrick, Cindy Knox and Chip Smith in rejecting the township’s offer. Samantha Fullam, Melody J.D. Stine and Wascovich voted in favor of it.
Despite their votes against the proposal, Fitzpatrick, Knox and Dupler each expressed a strong preference for staying with the township police, saying their rejection of the deal was for financial reasons.
Knox moved to make a counteroffer of a three-year deal with 5% increases in each year. That was approved by council, with just Wascovich and Smith dissenting. The proposal, though, falls well short of an alternative three-year deal the township had offered. Under Knox’s plan, the borough’s cost would increase to $282,548 by the third year. The township’s three-year offer called for the price to go up to $280,687 in the first year, topping out at $339,632 in year three.
Galen Weibley, chairman of the township supervisors, who attended the council meeting, said afterward he would wait until the township received a formal counterproposal in writing before commenting.
The pace of the negotiations is expected to pick up because both municipalities need to pass a 2020 budget by the end of the year. State law requires municipal budgets to be presented in November and must be advertised and available for public review (for 10 days in boroughs, 20 days in townships) prior to final adoption.