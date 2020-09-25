They say you eat an elephant one bite at a time. But Hallam Borough Council barely nibbled at the projected $65,599 deficit in the draft of the 2021 budget unveiled Thursday.

There was broad agreement for spending cuts, but no changes were made to the proposed spending plan. The discussion was more conceptual than specific, with council members agreeing to bring more detailed, specific proposals to the table when they meet again on Oct. 12.

“We’re going to have to start cutting or else raise taxes,” said council member Chip Smith, a view echoed by the rest of the council.

The borough doesn’t have a lot of options. Police and public safety contracts account for $358,000. That is about 38% of Hallam’s projected $931,334 in expenses. Police service, which is provided by neighboring Hellam Township, will cost $25,000 more next year in year two of a three-year deal.

Another 19% of the budget, or $180,000, pays for garbage collection under the terms of a contact extension with Republic Services. The extension includes a 3.5% rate hike for the borough.

There is not much fat elsewhere. Ideas mentioned during the discussion included reducing the draft $4,000 budget for park improvements and getting bids for legal, engineering and grass-mowing services. Council member Crystal Weston also expressed concern that some of the projected revenue numbers might be too optimistic.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The borough increased taxes by 0.3 mills last year. It may need to consider another increase this year, said council President William Fitzpatrick, citing dwindling reserves from the sale of the borough’s water system.

“Things aren’t getting better, and the money in the cigar box from the sale of the water system is running low,” Fitzpatrick said.

If no cuts are made to expenses, it would take a 0.6 mill increase in the borough’s property tax rate to make up the shortfall. The owner of a home assessed at the borough average of $112,000 would see taxes increase around $67 if a 0.6 mill increase were ultimately enacted.

There was also broad discussion of a $380,000 bridge project that is not in the budget. Council members discussed how long the borough can go before it has to replace a substandard bridge on Cherry Avenue, deciding to continue seeking grant funding while keeping an eye on the bridge in hopes the project can be deferred until 2022.

The Oct. 12 meeting will be held in person at the Hallam Fire Hall. Borough officials and the public will have the option of participating online. The crowd will be limited to 25 people, including council members and other officials. This will be the first council gathers in person since March 9.