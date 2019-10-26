Hallam Borough has not yet resolved the issue of who will be providing police protection for its residents next year. But whether the borough resolves its differences with neighboring Hellam Township on a new contract for police services, or drops the township’s force in favor of the Pennsylvania State Police, it will not cost the township’s taxpayers anything extra in 2020.
Borough council voted 7-0 on Thursday, Oct. 24, to approve advertising a proposed 2020 budget that will keep taxes steady, even if final negotiations result in a contract on the township’s latest proposed terms.
“We have some money in savings that would forestall a tax increase next year,” borough treasurer Sherry Myers told the council in presenting the proposed $893,467 spending plan. “It is hard to justify a tax increase when we are sitting on $400,000.”
Myers said the reserves are money left from the proceeds of the sale of the borough’s water system to The York Water Co. many years ago.
As it currently stands, the borough is budgeting $256,000 for police services in 2020. That number is based on an offer the borough made earlier in October that included 5% increases annually over the three-year life of the contract. The township rejected that offer, and the two sides have not met to continue negotiations since that vote. The township’s latest offer for a three-year deal would increase the borough’s cost to $280,687 next year.
Council Vice President Harry “Chip” Smith questioned if council should wait until November to vote on advertising what he called the “proposed nebulous budget.” Under state law, council must first advertise that the proposed budget is available for public review before voting on final adoption at a later meeting. But Myers explained even if the line item for police increased to that $280,000 level, the overall increase in the budget would be less than 3%, which is not significant enough to require readvertising before final adoption.
Police services are the single largest expense in the borough’s budget. Trash pickup, which will cost $171,000, is next. Salaries for the borough’s office staff and three-man public works crew account for only about 2% of the budget.
The decision to move forward with the proposed budget does not mean the borough is sticking with the township’s police. During discussions in the public comment period earlier in the meeting, council President William Fitzpatrick made it clear the option of switching to state police for coverage is still on the table.
Council expects the police contract issue to be resolved one way or the other within the next month because both the borough and the township need to approve final passage of their budgets by the end of December.