Newcomers Kim Krotzer and Crystal Weston joined Hallam Borough Council on Jan. 6, while incumbent council members William Fitzpatrick and Cindy Knox were also sworn in during the biennial reorganization meeting.
Council reelected Fitzpatrick as its president and Harry “Chip” Smith as vice president. Knox will serve as president pro tem.
Council also reappointed Josh Smith to the Planning Commission, Heather Bitner to the Zoning Hearing Board, and Phyllis Bollinger as chair of the vacancy board.
Council reappointed Sharon Dupler as secretary and Sherry Myers as treasurer. Dupler will also continue as the borough's open records officer, and Myers remains Hallam's zoning and codes enforcement officer.