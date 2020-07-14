Work on a long-anticipated stormwater project in Hallam Borough, York County, is being delayed once more in hopes of gaining significant savings on construction costs.

The project to improve a drainage swale and restore a small, unnamed tributary to Kreutz Creek, was originally expected to get underway this year. But during the July 13 council meeting, borough engineer Derek J. Rinaldo, of C.S. Davidson, recommended the delay, telling officials such a move would likely result in more competitive construction bids.

The delay is possible because of a change in the deadline for using money from one of the three grants to pay for the project. Originally set to expire this year, that deadline has now been extended to June 30, 2021. The extension will allow Hallam to slow down the bid process, which in turn is expected to result in greater interest in the project.

Due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, many contractors are facing a backlog of projects for 2020. In addition, because Kreutz Creek is classified as Wild Trout Waters, the permit issued by the state Department of Environmental Protection does not allow stream work to be done in the stream between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 to protect spawning fish. The combination of busy contractors and what would be a short window to complete the project would likely have driven up costs.

“We will get better bid prices in the spring,” Rinaldo said. “You’re not going to get as much interest (this year) as you will early next year.”

The project, which Rinaldo estimates will cost around $300,000, will reduce erosion in a dry swale that carries stormwater runoff from the borough’s storm drains to the intermittent stream. Work will include placing rocks to stabilize the banks and in the channel itself to slow the water that flows out of a drain pipe at the north end of the swale. At the lower end, which is classified as a stream, the channel will be widened, with native wetland vegetation planted to stabilize the banks.

Although the project originated from flooding concerns at four homes along the swale/stream, it is being funded with grants intended to reduce pollution and sediment in the Chesapeake Bay watershed. The borough has received a $200,000 grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, $75,000 from a DEP grant, and up to $82,000 from the York County Stormwater Consortium. A state Growing Greener grant paid for the design and engineering of the project. No local tax dollars are being used beyond about $5,000 spent years ago for the initial feasibility studies.

A project timetable calls for bids late this year, with construction to begin in early spring and and be completed by the June 30 spending deadline.

In another stream related matter, Rinaldo told council a timber footbridge in Emig Park need not be replaced.

Concerns about the bridge were raised last month when the public works crew discovered rotting support timbers under the bridge during a routine inspection. Rinaldo said a closer inspection by his firm’s bridge experts determined the bridge had been built with about double the number of support timbers it needed, making it structurally strong enough to remain in use. Public works employees will make repairs by simply replacing the most damaged timbers.

A second bridge in the park, damaged by floodwaters in September 2019, will be replaced.